ACM Awards Postponed Until September

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is postponed and will be rescheduled to air on CBS in September, at a date, time and venue to be determined. The ACM Awards were set to be hosted by Keith Urban, and held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, but plans were changed due to the spread of coronavirus.

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, stated, “The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our country community safely.”

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash. Please monitor the ACM website and social accounts for information on how to claim a refund.

