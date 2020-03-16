Women’s History Month: The Shifting Landscape of the ’70s and ’80s

</noscript> </div>

A dazzling multi-instrumentalist, Barbara Mandrell was touring with Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash as a support act by the time she was 14. Based initially in her home state of California, Mandrell moved to Nashville in 1968 after being inspired by a trip to the Grand Ole Opry. She soon signed to Columbia Records and first charted for that label in 1969 with “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long.” Her first Top 10 solo single came in 1973 with the suggestive “Midnight Oil,” which betrayed Mandrell’s penchant for songs with an R&B edge. It wasn’t until 1978 and her 26th single that she had a No. 1 — “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” which she immediately followed with another chart champion, “If Loving You Is Wrong I Don’t Want to be Right.”

In 1981, by which time she had become a television star via Barbara Mandrell & the Mandrell Sisters, she went No. 1 with the song that would become her signature hit, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.” Two other No. 1s lay ahead: “’Till You’re Gone” and “One of a Kind Pair of Fools,” both in 1983. In 1984, she was seriously injured in a car wreck that killed the other driver. The accident effectively ended her prominence as a recording artist, although she would continue to chart song intermittently until 1989. As an actress, Mandrell appeared in such shows as Touched by an Angel, Empty Nest, Diagnosis Murder, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, Baywatch and The Rockford Files. Her autobiography was made in the TV movie, Get to the Heart (The Barbara Mandrell Story). She was welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

