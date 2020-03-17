Dierks Bentley Opens His Wallet After Closing His Bar

On Monday evening (March 16), when most Americans were starting to seriously worry about how to be socially distant but still earn enough money to support their families as the coronoavirus was causing a very real panic, Dierks Bentley did this: He shut down his bar at 400 Broadway in downtown Nashville.
“Just gave last call at Whiskey Row Nashville as we close the doors for a while,” Bentley tweeted. “My heart goes out to all the guys/girls down on Lower Broad. Feels like yesterday that was me down there working for tips.”