Eric Church, Coming Soon to a Theater Near You

And now, Church will be featured in a brand new documentary about the whiskey from Lynchburg, Tennessee. Chasing Whiskey: The Untold Story of Jack Daniel’s will be in theaters on May 11 for one night only. Click here to find the theater near you.

“Chasing Whiskey – The Untold Story of Jack Daniel’s,” the first ever feature-length documentary focused on the Tennessee Whiskey, features Eric and will be released to more than 850 theaters in the U.S. on May 11, 2020. Get your tickets now at the link.https://t.co/iJdWEZRigT — Eric Church (@ericchurch) March 11, 2020

The film is being billed as a 57,000 mile journey across five countries and 17 time zones that will prove equal parts thought provoking, insightful, moving and hilarious and will be a “cultural exploration” into why a world of people identify with a distinctly American brand.

Every drop of Jack has been made in Lynchburg — which is ironically in a dry country — since the distillery opened in 1875.

See the trailer here, and watch for Church at the :25 and :50 marks.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




