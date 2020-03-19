Brennley Brown Brings a Ray of Light in “One More Hallelujah” Video

</noscript> </div>

The morning of the shoot, the skies were stormy and dark. As we were driving up to the location, which was at the very top of a mountain, the skies began to open up and the most beautiful light rays were breaking through the clouds.

How does the video bring your song to life?

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

It follows the story of a broken and hurting individual, in the midst of a storm finding hope, healing, and restoration through faith. The message of this song is one of inspiration and healing in the midst of life’s most challenging hardships.

My prayer for this video is that it resonates with each and every person that watches it and affords them hope, inspiration, and encouragement. We are not isolated in our brokenness and pain. In these trying times, we all need desperately to hear that still, small voice whisper to us, “It’s going to be OK.” It’s a peace that passes all understanding. It’s that “One More Hallelujah.”

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was incredibly proud and grateful to see the vision come to life in this music video. A special thanks to Story by Image and Cozi Zuehlsdorff.