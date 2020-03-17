Kane Brown Stays at No. 1, Adds More Platinum

Inspired no doubt by the coronavirus quarantines, the records on Billboard’s country albums and airplay charts seem to be sheltering in place like the rest of us. There’s virtually no movement at all.

Kane Brown’s “Homesick” again stands as the No. 1 single, a position it achieved last week. That stature coincides with three new certifications from the RIAA: double-platinum for his self-titled debut album, platinum for his album Experiment, and platinum for “Homesick.”

