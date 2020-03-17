Kane Brown Stays at No. 1, Adds More Platinum

by
Edward Morris
53m ago
Inspired no doubt by the coronavirus quarantines, the records on
Billboard’s country albums and airplay charts seem to be sheltering in place like the rest of us. There’s virtually no movement at all.
Kane Brown’s “Homesick” again stands as the No. 1 single, a position it achieved last week. That stature coincides with three new certifications from the RIAA: double-platinum for his self-titled debut album, platinum for his album
Experiment, and platinum for “Homesick.”
Luke Combs’ two albums, What You See Is What You Get and This One’s for You, persist at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively, as they’ve done since the dawn of time. The No. 3 through No. 5 albums are Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me, Blake Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country and Brown’s Experiment. Tim McGraw’s 35 Biggest Hits has staged a comeback, vaulting from No. 62 to No. 13.
Completing the No. 2 through No. 5 songs array, in that order, are Jake Owen’s “Homemade,” Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks,” Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” and Brett Young’s “Catch.”
Gabby Barrett enters the Top 10 for the first time with “I Hope,” rising to No. 9. Ingrid Andress, her labelmate on Warner Music Nashville, is at No. 10 with “More Hearts Than Mine.” It’s the first time since Billboard’s Country Airplay chart was launched in January 1990 that two women share space in the Top 10 with debut singles.
Meanwhile, two songs return to action — Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That” to No. 59 and Brandon Lay’s “For My Money” to No. 60.
As you’ve probably deduced by now, Music Row is essentially dormant. No. 1 parties have been canceled, the Grand Ole Opry played and aired to a deliberately empty house last weekend and the Academy of Country Music awards show, originally scheduled for next month, has been postponed to September.
Stay safe and listen to lots of George Jones.
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.