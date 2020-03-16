Solo Keith Urban Shows Brings Us #AloneTogether

Was It Karaoke? Was It a Home Gig? Whatever It Was, We'll Take It

It’s almost as if Keith Urban saw this coronavirus coming.

Because on Monday (March 16), he tweeted, “Instagram live TONIGHT. 6p CT.” Then, right on schedule, he was ready to start his show from home.

Urban opened the tiny show with just one side man (Jeff Linsenmaier on keyboards and percussion) and one fan (his wife Nicole Kidman). But, his fans all over the world could watch from the safety and security of their own homes.

So it was like social distancing, but with a live country music soundtrack.

“We’re coming to you live from our warehouse. This is where we store all of our gear. We thought we’d just set this up and stream it tonight, mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight (in Houston), and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play to anyone,” Urban explained of the impromptu set up.

He opened with “Somebody Like You,” making the lyrics a little more COVID-relevant with, It sure feels good to be playing live music for you on Instagram tonight.

Other songs from his half-hour show included:

“God Whispered Your Name”

“Coming Home”

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

“The Fighter” (featuring Kidman on the Carrie Underwood vocals)

You can watch the entire show here.

“Sounds like my club days,” Urban mused. “That’s how we’re rolling right here. I’m trying to bring a little bit of relief in any way I can right now.

“Even though we can’t be in front of you guys tonight, I want to be able to play and just play some songs and bring a little bit of entertainment into y’all’s screens right now. I’ve got limited people here of course. I’m just basically playing karaoke.”

After the show, Kidman shared a side-stage selfie, calling her husband’s show a Home Gig.