Stars Will Perform at Home for ACM Special on CBS

While staying at home like most of us these days, a number of country stars will fill the time slot vacated by the postponed ACM Awards with a two-hour special on CBS.

ACM Presents: Our Country will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with top country artists along with clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history. The new special will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

According to a release, artists will appear from their homes via video chat to share some heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will allow viewers to reminisce with them about their favorite ACM moments. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.