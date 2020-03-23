Music

Mitch Rossell Keeps “American Dream” Alive in New Video

"To me it just depicts what makes being an American such a special thing," he says.
by 1h ago

We all have our own version of the American dream, and for Mitch Rossell, it comes down to hard work. Take a look at his brand new video for “American Dream,” then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

