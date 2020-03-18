Music

How Couches, Garages and Basements Have Become the Best Virus-Proof Venues

This Is What It Looks Like to Be #AloneTogether
by 1h ago

If this coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything — other than proper hand-washing techniques and how to flatten the COVID-19 curve — it’s that live country music is good for all of our souls. Actually, it’s more than just good. It’s essential.

And it doesn’t even matter where it’s coming from. Stadiums, arenas, theaters, clubs and bars aren’t an option for live music right now, but that’s not stopping the country artists from playing for their fans any way they can. They’re keeping their social distance by performing wherever they are quarantined, and bringing the music to you wherever you are quarantined.

So it might be a barefooted Jake Owen broadcasting live from his Tiki Tonk, Luke Combs in his garage, Hailey Whitters (virtually) sharing songs and tequila, Keith Urban in his gear warehouse, Tim McGraw at his grand piano, Brad Paisley at home, Matt Stell from his living room, or Michael Ray from his couch. They’re all living proof that the music is what matters and what is still keeping us all connected.

And that’s the kind of connection that keeps us #AloneTogether.

Watch and/or re-watch some of the best impromptu concerts of week one of this stay-home season:

Live from the Tiki Tonk: Jake Owen

Garage Sessions: Luke Combs

Happy Hour Jam: Hailey Whitters

At the Grand Piano: Tim McGraw

Live from the Warehouse: Keith Urban

Taking Requests at Home: Brad Paisley

The Quarantine Sessions: Jordan Davis

Concert from the Couch: Michael Ray

From His Living Room: Matt Stell

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
