Brooks & Dunn Scoot Reboot 2020 Tour to Fall

Brooks & Dunn have delayed their Reboot 2020 Tour until the fall, citing “the health and safety of our fans, our crew and the venues” during the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates have already been confirmed, starting with an August 28 show in Cincinnati, Ohio, and concluding on October 30 in Dallas.

Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries, fans are advised to reach out to point of purchase. Meanwhile, their Las Vegas residency with Reba is scheduled to resume on June 10, following the postponement of their April shows together.

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Official Dates:

August 28: Cincinnati, OH (Riverbend Music Center)

August 29: Burgettstown, PA (S & T Bank Music Park)

September 3: Raleigh, NC (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)

September 4: Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)

September 5: Wantagh, NY (Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater)

September 10: Alpharetta, GA (Ameris Bank Amphitheater)

September 11: Charlotte, NC (PNC Music Pavilion)

September 18: Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Blossom Music Center)

September 19: Tinley Park, IL (Hollywood Casino Amphitheater)

September 24: Mansfield, MA (Xfinity Center)

September 25: Camden, NJ (BB&T Pavilion)

September 26: Bristow, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)

October 2: Noblesville, IN (Ruoff Music Center)

October 3: St Louis, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheater)

October 23: Tampa, FL (Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater)

October 24: Orange Beach, AL (The Wharf Amphitheater)

October 29: Woodlands, TX (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman)

October 30: Dallas, TX (Dos Equis Pavilion)