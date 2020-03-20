Sara Evans Steps Out as a Disco Diva on ’70s Remake

Sara Evans is experiencing a Saturday Night Fever moment with her new remake of Yvonne Elliman’s 1977 hit, “If I Can’t Have You.” (The Bee Gees, who wrote the song, put their own version on the B-side of “Stayin’ Alive.”) And yes, that is a blonde Sara in the photo above, taken from her upcoming covers album, Copy That, out May 15.

“I just love what it says,” Evans told Billboard about the song. “It’s got great lyrics. It’s so dramatic: If I can’t have you, I don’t want anybody. I’ve always loved it and something about that song just makes me think of my childhood. ‘If I Can’t Have You’ has been probably the biggest surprise for me as to how it’s maybe my favorite song on the record. After you hear it for the first time, you can’t get it out of your head. It’s so much fun.”



Evans places a few country covers on the project, too, such as Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You” and Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” featuring Old Crow Medicine Show. Yet the material ranges from Poco and Fleetwood Mac to the Wallflowers and John Mayer. Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet guests on “Whenever I Call You Friend.” Evans co-produced the project with Jarrad K. Track listing for Copy That 1. “If I Can’t Have You”

2. “Don’t Get Me Wrong”

3. “Come On Eileen”

4. “Crazy Love”

5. “Whenever I Call You Friend” feat. Philip Sweet

6. “It’s Too Late”

7. “Monday Morning”

8. “All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye”

9. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” feat. Old Crow Medicine Show

10. “6th Avenue Heartache”

11. “My Sharona”

12. “She’s Got You”

13. “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



