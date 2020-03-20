Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Perform “The Other Girl” on CMT Crossroads

“Who’s the other girl?” That’s the loaded question posed by Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini in this bonus performance from CMT Crossroads. Ballerini’s studio version can be heard on her new album, Kelsea, out today.

The newest episode of CMT Crossroads premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. The 70th episode taping was filmed during a special public outdoor event at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville. The episode will additionally air on MTV on Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. ET/PT and across MTV International channels.



</noscript> </div>

CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. Since its 2002 series debut, CMT Crossroads has showcased dream musical partnerships including Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; and Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; and Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, to name a few. CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



