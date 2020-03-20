Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini Perform “The Other Girl” on CMT Crossroads

“Who’s the other girl?” That’s the loaded question posed by Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini in this bonus performance from CMT Crossroads. Ballerini’s studio version can be heard on her new album, Kelsea, out today.
The newest episode of CMT Crossroads premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. The 70th episode taping was filmed during a special public outdoor event at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville. The episode will additionally air on MTV on Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. ET/PT and across MTV International channels.