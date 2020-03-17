Brad Paisley, to the Rescue

First, Brad Paisley started offering free delivery of free groceries to the elderly in Nashville.

Then he live streamed a virtual concert from his home, featuring online duets with Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Chris Young.

Is there nothing this man won’t do to help our struggling world right now?

All About The Store:

The Store is a free grocery store that Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley created to help the underserved in and around Nashville. And now he’s started a delivery service for The Store for elderly customers in the Edgehill and Berry Hill neighborhoods. Sign up is easy, and you can start here.

All about the virtual concert:

On Thursday night (March 19), Paisley took requests for a live show from the studio in his house — for what he called a ragtag operation — taking requests via texts from fans. He opened with “Mud on the Tires,” then he pulled Underwood up on his laptop so she could join him for “Remind Me” (even though she was in the middle of making dinner). Then he did “Little Moments” for his wife, who was his cameraman for the show. Then came “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” “Last Time for Everything,” and “Old Alabama.” Then he called up Tim McGraw — also quarantined at home — and the two of them did George Strait’s 1985 hit, “The Fireman.” The show continued with “She’s Everything,” John Denver’s 1971 “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and then “I’m Still a Guy.” About halfway through that tune, Chris Young called in to join Paisley on the witty 2008 song about being a man’s man. As the show came to a close, Paisley took requests for “Waitin’ on a Woman,” Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” and “Then.” Paisley wrapped the show with a gospel song off his debut album, “In the Garden.” The heavy song from 1912 made him tear up, so he played one more — “Alcohol” — to leave his fans a little more light-hearted.

As for his next show in real life? “I will be the first one on the road when they say we can go back out,” Paisley promised.

You can watch the full hour-long show here:

