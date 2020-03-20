Little Big Town Revise Schedule for The Nightfall Tour

The show must go on, but sometimes, it just has to go on a little later than planned.

So Little Big Town is one of the latest country bands to have to postpone their tours because of the COVID-19 coronavirus. And while it sounds like it’s breaking their hearts, they know it’s the right thing to do.

“This tour means everything to us,” the band said in a press release on Friday (March 20), “but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew, and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows.

“We are already counting down the weeks to be back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music, and health with a new and different appreciation. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates. Stay safe and healthy and try to enjoy this unexpected time to spend with your loved ones.”

The new schedule has the tour kicking off with three nights in Denver starting on August 8.

August 8: Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

August 9: Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

August 10: Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

September 24: Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 1: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theater

October 22: Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theater

October 23: Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theater

January 7: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

January 8: Seattle, WA @The Paramount Theater

January 9: Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater

January 15: Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

January 16: Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

January 22: Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

January 23: Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

In an earlier Instagram post, the band had said, “It’s heartbreaking to have to reschedule these shows but we have no choice but to do the best thing for our fans, band, and crew. We will be back, and we love you all.”