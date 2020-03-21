Country Legend Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

Kenny Rogers, who moved fluidly between country and pop music for much of his long career, died March 20 at home of natural causes in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was 81.

Given his musical versatility, it seemed entirely fitting that an artist who began his professional career in a jazz band would, at the age of 75 in 2013, be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Apart from his music, Rogers also made his marks as an actor, photographer and restaurant-chain owner.

