Tanya Tucker Reschedules Stops on Her CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Tour Set to Run Through October 25
by 48m ago

Because nobody knows exactly when the coronavirus will no longer be a threat to country fans everywhere, CMT and Tanya Tucker have made the tough call to rescheduled some of the remaining dates on her Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour with Hailey Whitters, Aubrie Sellers, Walker County and Erin Enderlin.

Here is the newly revised schedule.

Jun 4: The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA
Jun 5: Crest Theatre in Sacramento, CA*
Jun 6: Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ’s Corral Outdoor Amphitheater in Minden, NV*
Jun 10: Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR
Jun 12: Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC*
Jun 13: The Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, WA*
Jun 14: The Showbox in Seattle, WA

Aug 5: House of Blues in Cleveland, OH **
Aug 7: The Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA **
Aug 9: Hart Theatre at The Egg in Albany, NY **
Aug 11: Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON **
Aug 18: Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA **
Aug 20: Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI **
Aug 23: Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA **
Aug 27: The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX ^^
Aug 30: The Heights Theater in Houston, TX ^^

Sep 25: Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee, NC

Oct 12: Knuckleheads in Kansas City, MO %
Oct 14: Entertainment Center for the Arts, University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO %
Oct 15: Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO %
Oct 20: State Theatre For The Arts in Red Bluff, CA%
Oct 21: The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA %
Oct 25: The Fox Theatre in Bakersfield, CA

* Aubrie Sellers
** Walker County
^^ Erin Enderlin
% Hailey Whitters

