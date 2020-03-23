Tanya Tucker Reschedules Stops on Her CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Because nobody knows exactly when the coronavirus will no longer be a threat to country fans everywhere, CMT and Tanya Tucker have made the tough call to rescheduled some of the remaining dates on her Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour with Hailey Whitters, Aubrie Sellers, Walker County and Erin Enderlin.
Here is the newly revised schedule.
Jun 4: The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA
Jun 5: Crest Theatre in Sacramento, CA*
Jun 6: Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ’s Corral Outdoor Amphitheater in Minden, NV*
Jun 10: Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR
Jun 12: Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC*
Jun 13: The Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, WA*
Jun 14: The Showbox in Seattle, WA
Aug 5: House of Blues in Cleveland, OH **
Aug 7: The Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA **
Aug 9: Hart Theatre at The Egg in Albany, NY **
Aug 11: Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON **
Aug 18: Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA **
Aug 20: Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI **
Aug 23: Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA **
Aug 27: The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX ^^
Aug 30: The Heights Theater in Houston, TX ^^
Sep 25: Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee, NC
Oct 12: Knuckleheads in Kansas City, MO %
Oct 14: Entertainment Center for the Arts, University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO %
Oct 15: Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO %
Oct 20: State Theatre For The Arts in Red Bluff, CA%
Oct 21: The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA %
Oct 25: The Fox Theatre in Bakersfield, CA
* Aubrie Sellers
** Walker County
^^ Erin Enderlin
% Hailey Whitters