Tanya Tucker Reschedules Stops on Her CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Because nobody knows exactly when the coronavirus will no longer be a threat to country fans everywhere, CMT and Tanya Tucker have made the tough call to rescheduled some of the remaining dates on her Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour with Hailey Whitters, Aubrie Sellers, Walker County and Erin Enderlin.

Here is the newly revised schedule.

Jun 4: The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA

Jun 5: Crest Theatre in Sacramento, CA*

Jun 6: Carson Valley Inn Casino TJ’s Corral Outdoor Amphitheater in Minden, NV*

Jun 10: Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

Jun 12: Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC*

Jun 13: The Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, WA*

Jun 14: The Showbox in Seattle, WA

Aug 5: House of Blues in Cleveland, OH **

Aug 7: The Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA **

Aug 9: Hart Theatre at The Egg in Albany, NY **

Aug 11: Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON **

Aug 18: Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA **

Aug 20: Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI **

Aug 23: Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA **

Aug 27: The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX ^^

Aug 30: The Heights Theater in Houston, TX ^^

Sep 25: Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Cherokee, NC

Oct 12: Knuckleheads in Kansas City, MO %

Oct 14: Entertainment Center for the Arts, University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO %

Oct 15: Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO %

Oct 20: State Theatre For The Arts in Red Bluff, CA%

Oct 21: The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, CA %

Oct 25: The Fox Theatre in Bakersfield, CA

* Aubrie Sellers

** Walker County

^^ Erin Enderlin

% Hailey Whitters