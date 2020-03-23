Music Why Jason Aldean Is Releasing a Song That’s So Right for Right Now "Got What I Got" Reminds Us to Appreciate Everyone We Love, He Says by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> It may not have been Jason Aldean’s intent to release a song as relevant and relatable as “Got What I Got.” But that’s what he did, and he explained that he’s glad that it turned out that way. “When I first heard ’Got What I Got,'” Aldean said in a press release, “it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do, almost like a 90’s R&B throwback song. “It’s just not something you really hear in country music that much. Plus, now more than ever, I think we’re all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love.” The new single was written by Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer and Michael Tyler and is on Aldean’s latest album 9. Check out Jason’s latest single “Got What I Got” now: https://t.co/hgfJI5n6id. — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 23, 2020 And speaking of appreciating the people we love, Aldean and his wife Brittany celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on March 21, and he shared how blessed he feels to have his queen by his side. “Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen! In the last 5 years, we got married, had 2 babies & have created an amazing life together. Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world,” he wrote. “I love u so much B and look forward to the many years to come with you by my side.” Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen ! In the last 5 years, we got married, had 2 babies & have created an amazing life together. Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world. I love u so much B and look forward to the many years to come with you by my side. pic.twitter.com/Ktzm7wEkvC — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 21, 2020 Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro