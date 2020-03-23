Music

Did Carrie Underwood Just Join the Kelsea Ballerini Fan Club?

Country fans aren’t the only ones cooped up with nothing to do but listen to music right now. Even the country artists themselves are finding that they have a lot of time on their hands, and they’re putting it to good use.

So it made perfect sense on Sunday night (March 22) when Underwood posted what she’d been doing while she’s staying home to flatten the coronavirus curve: she’s been listening to Kelsea Ballerini’s new album kelsea. And she admitted that her early favorite is definitely “Hole in the Bottle,” and she added a few red-wine emojis to her post on social media, just to accentuate her emotions. (Underwood may or may not have joined the official :Legends Fan Club, but it sounds like she’s a fan either way.)

Once Ballerini saw that post, she immediately thanked her friend with words and more wine emojis.

“Carrie!!! Thank you for listening, this makes me so happy. Cheers right back!!!”

Ballerini wrote the song with the Nashville dream team of Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley and Steph Jones.

