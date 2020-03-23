Did Carrie Underwood Just Join the Kelsea Ballerini Fan Club?

And What Did We Ever Do Without Wine-Glass Emojis?

Country fans aren’t the only ones cooped up with nothing to do but listen to music right now. Even the country artists themselves are finding that they have a lot of time on their hands, and they’re putting it to good use.

So it made perfect sense on Sunday night (March 22) when Underwood posted what she’d been doing while she’s staying home to flatten the coronavirus curve: she’s been listening to Kelsea Ballerini’s new album kelsea. And she admitted that her early favorite is definitely “Hole in the Bottle,” and she added a few red-wine emojis to her post on social media, just to accentuate her emotions. (Underwood may or may not have joined the official :Legends Fan Club, but it sounds like she’s a fan either way.)

Now’ s a good time to listen to some new music…Today, I listened to the new @KelseaBallerini album. Early favorite is DEFINITELY #HoleInTheBottle ! Cheers! ❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 23, 2020

Once Ballerini saw that post, she immediately thanked her friend with words and more wine emojis.

“Carrie!!! Thank you for listening, this makes me so happy. Cheers right back!!!”

Carrie!!! Thank you for listening, this makes me so happy. Cheers right back!!! ‍♀️ https://t.co/8S9yYwV4dx — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2020

Ballerini wrote the song with the Nashville dream team of Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley and Steph Jones.



