Jake Owen Hits a Home Run at Radio With “Homemade”

How about a drum roll, a cinnamon roll, a starring role and some wild stamping of the feet for Jake Owen, who roars into No. 1 on Billboard’s singles airplay chart with “Homemade” after a bumpy 42-week climb.

This makes Owen’s eighth chart champ, his first having been “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” in 2011. Owen first invaded the charts in 2006 with “Yee Haw.” It netted him a promising No. 10.

