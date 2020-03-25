Kenny Chesney Feels the Rush of Adrenaline in “Here and Now” Video

When it comes to living in the moment, few artists do it as well as Kenny Chesney, who just released a brand new video for “Here and Now,” the title track of his upcoming album.
“Even, or maybe especially, in times like these, we need to remember how blessed we are to be alive, and to make every second count,” he said in a release. “Wherever, however you are, look around, dig in, get engaged! Love the people you’re with, find something to smile about; be mindful, but be happy — and obviously take care of yourself and others.”