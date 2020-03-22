A Play-by-Play of the #DeepCutsChallenge

We Wouldn't Be Mad If Someone Made an Album of These Tunes

Tim McGraw started it. And man, did it take off.

Much like other social media challenges, McGraw posted a video of himself chilling at home, playing the guitar and singing a song from 1986. And he asked his artist friends to do the same.

“Who’s got cool songs they’ve always loved to play when they’re sitting around the house or when u were in high school or college? Here’s one of my favs: John Schneider’s #TaketheLongWayHome. @kennychesney, @jason_aldean, @bradpaisley. I know you got something,” McGraw wrote, calling the new trend the #DeepCutsChallenge because he wanted to hear the songs off the albums that never made it onto the radio. (Some of the very best songs from the era when you didn’t just download singles, you bought the whole damn album and fell in love with it from top to bottom.)

McGraw later went straight to Adele, telling her, “Would love to hear you do @FaithHill’s ’Breathe’.” And he asked Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to do Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe.” So far, those artists haven’t responded. But it sure would be nice to hear some females in this DCC, right?

Who's got cool songs they've always loved to play when they’re sitting around the house or when u were in high school or college? Here’s one of my favs: John Schneider’s #TaketheLongWayHome. @kennychesney, @jason_aldean, @bradpaisley I know you got something. #DeepCutsChallenge pic.twitter.com/LEJzUMb8Vi — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 20, 2020

Here’s what happened next.

Brad Paisley hopped on board with Steve Wariner’s “What I Didn’t Do” from 1985.

Ok @thetimmcgraw I’ll see your John Schneider and raise you some @stevewariner. And I challenge @dariusrucker. But no Hootie covers. That’s cheating. #deepcutschallenge pic.twitter.com/P03MiwqPzd — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 21, 2020

Darius Rucker did Foster & Lloyd’s “You Can Come Cryin’ to Me” from 1987.

Steve Wariner did Glen Campbell’s “Try a Little Kindness” from 1970.

Luke Combs did Chris Stapleton’s “What Are You Listening To?” from 2013.



Morgan Wallen did Jason Aldean’s “Water Tower” from 2012.

Charles Kelley did Temple of the Dog’s “Call Me a Dog” from 1991.

Thomas Rhett did Hank Williams Jr.’s “The Blues Man” from 1980.

Russell Dickerson did McGraw’s “Seventeen” from 1999.

So far, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Vince Gill, Adele and Rita Wilson have not yet accepted the challenge. But when they do — but hey, no pressure — stay tuned to this story for updates.

