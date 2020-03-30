Music

Hayley Orrantia Has a Message for You (And Your Ex)

See Her New Video, "Find Yourself Somebody"
by 55m ago

In the opening scenes of Hayley Orrantia’s new video, “Find Yourself Somebody,” it appears that she’s settling into a stylish new home with the love of her life. Instead, it’s quite the opposite, as we learn that the former couple is wrapping up its relationship — and doing so with respect and best wishes for each other.

Meanwhile, in her role as Erica Goldberg on ABC’s The Goldbergs, she’s dropped out of school to form a band with her girlfriends, so it’s clear that her musical ambition is true in real life, too.

Take a look at Hayley Orrantia’s “Find Yourself Somebody,” then read our interview below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.