Hayley Orrantia Has a Message for You (And Your Ex)

</noscript> </div>

The house we shot most of the scenes at was like a retro collectors dream! It was filled with ’70s antiques and felt so authentic to the era. It was a fun location to shoot at.

How does the video bring your song to life?

We wanted to tell the story of a couple who had a mutual breakup and, ultimately, just want the best for each other. But we also wanted to play with the element of surprise a little bit by making the audience question the relationship between the couple at first. So we shot the first verse and chorus to make you think we were just friends and by the end you realize we’re at the end of this couple’s relationship.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this video allows people to see that it’s OK to want the best for your ex, even if that means seeing them with someone else. Being happy for someone shouldn’t take away from your own happiness.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was thrilled to see the video come to life! This song has been on my heart for a long time so getting to watch the story unfold on screen is so special.