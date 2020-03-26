Brantley Gilbert Rounds Up the Redneck Circus in “Fire’t Up” Video

</noscript> </div>

To be completely honest, it was almost like another paradise for me. There were motorcycles everywhere and jacked up trucks. It was a good time, man! It was like a party all day long. I can honestly say, watching them put together the steel ball of death, and getting in there with those guys, man, the whole thing was a good time. It was an awesome experience and that’s one video shoot that I would do all over again, several times.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It’s exactly what we went after. We really, really did try to capture a country circus, like a redneck circus. I feel like that definitely came to life! Our “Kickin’ It in the Sticks” video is a field party/bonfire song, and I’ve written a few songs that have that storyline or close to it, so we knew we had to do something a little bit different. And with this video, I really think it brought it to life but it gave it another life too. It’s something we hadn’t done and something that folks hadn’t seen out of us.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

This is one that’s not like “One Hell of an Amen” or “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” or any of that. It’s a fun-loving good-timin’ song. So, I hope they take that away from the video and have a good time.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

After shooting this video, one of the main things we all talked about how there was so much going on throughout the day. The set had so many things going on! You had the ring dancers and the girl breathing fire, literally, and the steel ball of death and motorcycles, and all the fire. We were a little concerned about how to wrap that all into the length of the song. Shaun did an amazing job, of course. He’s incredible at what he does and did an incredible job.