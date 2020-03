White sand, a good buddy, a motor scooter to get around town. What else do you need when the spring season rolls around? Well, how about the new, feel-good video for “Beer Can’t Fix” from Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi?

“We wrote this song to be fun and uplifting and wanted to take that same energy into the video,” Thomas Rhett said. “Jon and I had a blast filming this a few weeks ago in Key West, and I hope it brings a smile to people’s faces.”



Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder; Director: Shaun Silva