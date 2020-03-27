WATCH: Ingrid Andress Introduces “The Stranger”

</noscript> </div>

The house we shot the video at was in Beverly Hills and the owner was letting us rent it for the day. I didn’t realize he would still be there while we were filming, so when I pulled up and walked inside the first thing I saw was this giant pet parrot squawking at me and it scared the shit out of me! Like what a super random way to start off the shoot. Looking back I wish I could have incorporated it somehow in the video.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think it helps the listener step outside of what their own story is and look at what other couples are going through as well. The opening lines in the song are basically what the people are doing in the video, and there’s something very powerful about just staring across the table from someone you love, or a perfect stranger. I just love the perspective shift and think it opens the storyline up a lot.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope people feel that there is hope in a love that seems lost, and that everyone experiences this feeling at some point in their relationships. Love is more than just a warm feeling that lasts forever. It’s a choice that you make on a daily basis.