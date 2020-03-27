Taylor Swift Is Still Hooked on Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks, Shania Twain and LeAnn Rimes

Taylor Swift may have left country music, but the country music has not left her.

In a new Spotify playlist for Women’s History Month — with Swift was a guest curator — she chose 51 songs from the women who influenced her and her music from day one. Even as far back at 2007, Swift was telling CMT.com that the reason she ever picked up a guitar and a pen was because of the music that the women of country were making in the ’90s. “I was influenced early on by all of the great female country artists of the ’90s and all of the cool music they were putting out. Like Shania, Faith, the Dixie Chicks. It was such great music, and it completely drew me in to country music,” Swift had said.

For the Spotify playlist, Swift says her intent was to make a playlist of songs and artists who made music that became the soundtrack to her life for a time. “Endless rides on the school bus, getting my license and driving around alone, screaming into a hairbrush and deciding ultimately that I wanted to make music too,” she wrote. “I see these women as my faraway mentors, who taught me how music can really make someone’s life easier and more magical. These female professors guided me melodically, lyrically, spiritually and emotionally without even knowing it. And though I haven’t met most of these women, I will forever be grateful to them.”

The countryish highlights from Swift’s list are from a few different eras of the music, but they all add up to an inviting trip down memory lane:

Dixie Chicks

“Wide Open Spaces”

