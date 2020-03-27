Music

Kip Moore Releases Reflective Single From Next Record

Hear the Title Track to Upcoming Wild World
In these uncertain times, Kip Moore knows one thing for sure — music can make us feel better. That’s why he’s forging ahead with a new album, Wild World, set for release on May 29 on MCA Nashville.

“We wanted it to be more in-your-face,” he says. “More earthy, more analog.” Moore posted the autobiographical title track today. In an interview with Billboard, he says the new project incorporates a conversation he once had with his mother, while the album also addresses the death of his father while Moore was on the road.

