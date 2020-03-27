Kip Moore Releases Reflective Single From Next Record

In these uncertain times, Kip Moore knows one thing for sure — music can make us feel better. That’s why he’s forging ahead with a new album, Wild World, set for release on May 29 on MCA Nashville.

“We wanted it to be more in-your-face,” he says. “More earthy, more analog.” Moore posted the autobiographical title track today. In an interview with Billboard, he says the new project incorporates a conversation he once had with his mother, while the album also addresses the death of his father while Moore was on the road.



Moore co-wrote 12 of the album’s 13 songs, including the title track, which he composed with Josh Miller. “I know it’s an unsettling time for a lot of people right now, and so my hope is that this music can bring even just one person some peace,” Moore said. “I try to make music that reaches people in a pure sense — something that’s light and easy to carry with you, but 1000 pounds of weight at the same time, and I think Wild World is just a depiction of what I see. Life is one crazy, wild ride. But it can be so simple if we look for the right things, and I think that is more important than ever right now.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



