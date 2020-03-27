WATCH: Dan + Shay, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton and More Go Live on Twitch

Tune Into Twitch for the 12-Hour Livestream for the World Health Organization

If you ever wondered what it would take to get Dan + Shay, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Scotty McCreery, Brandy Clark and Ingrid Andress to play part of a 12-hour show, you’re about to find out. And you’re going to want to set your alarm for Saturday (March 28) at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Twitch Stream Aid — a 12-hour charity livestream benefitting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation –- will air on twitch.tv. The stream will start at 11:00 a.m. CT and will end 12 endlessly entertaining hours later at 11:00 p.m. CT.

This epic livestream will be bringing together country stars and a long list of other celebrities in the music, sports, and gaming worlds who all want to come together to help those impacted by COVID-19.

You can help them make a difference by donating here at any point during the event, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go the World Health Organization.