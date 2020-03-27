Tune Into Twitch for the 12-Hour Livestream for the World Health Organization

WATCH: Luke Combs, Brandy Clark and More Go Live to Save Lives on Twitch

If you ever wondered what it would take to get Luke Combs, Brandy Clark, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress,

and Scotty McCreery to play part of a 12-hour show, you’re about to find out. And you’re going to want to set your alarm for Saturday (March 28) at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Twitch Stream Aid — a 12-hour charity livestream benefitting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation –- will air on twitch.tv. The stream will start at 11:00 a.m. CT and will end 12 endlessly entertaining hours later at 11:00 p.m. CT.

This epic livestream will be bringing together country stars and a long list of other celebrities in the music, sports, and gaming worlds who all want to come together to help those impacted by COVID-19.

You can help them make a difference by donating here at any point during the event, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go the World Health Organization.