Joe Diffie Confirms He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Joe Diffie has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and has released the following statement: “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

One of the most prominent country artists of the ’90s, Diffie’s No. 1 hits include “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” and “Bigger Than the Beatles.” He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1993.