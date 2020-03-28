Miranda Lambert Explains Her Social Media Social Distance

Until Friday night (March 27), Miranda Lambert has been kind of quiet on social media. She came out of that hiatus briefly to throw Taylor Swift some love for including her “Greyhound Bound for Nowhere” on her Spotify playlist.

Then came this.

“I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this. I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be. Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack,” Lambert explained in a lengthy Instagram post. “For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home.

“Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof.”

So how has she been killing time at home? By finishing some things she’d left unfinished. (Maybe there should be a name for that, now that so many of us are doing the exact same thing. Unprocrastinating?)

“I’ve started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I’ve wanted to run from because organization is not my fave. I’ve been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family. Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out (some virtual classes but not enough), spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly. Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers,” she said.

Then came the news that she has been writing songs via text with Ronnie Dunn, which has to be a dream come true. “I have written a few songs for the first time in a year. And text writing a cowgirl song with @ronniedunn (such a fan girl of B&D),” she said.

“Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out. The baby chicks are about to move into their new coop,” she shared, “and that’s about all the news we have around here for the time being. We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam. My soul sister @apes_1983 just had her first baby yesterday, baby Finn, and we only get to see him through a screen for now. I wish I was there in person. Soon enough good Lord willin’.”

It seems like one silver living for Lambert was the box she received from her parents back home: packed with Red 55 Winery wine, freshly canned salsa, apple butter, Paw Paw’s bbq sauce, and a note on napkin from her mom and dad who live 600 miles away.

Lambert ended her post with some praise for the first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19.

“Sending light to all the first responders and healthcare workers,” she said. “Stay home. Call home.”



