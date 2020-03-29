Jan Howard, Grand Ole Opry Star, Dies

Grand Ole Opry member Jan Howard died peacefully on Saturday (March 28) in Gallatin, Tennessee, at the age of 91. She had been a member of the Opry for 49 years, inducted on March 27, 1971.

Jan’s music career launched in 1960 with her first major country hit “The One You Slip Around With.” That led to more than 20 Top 40 solo singles including “Evil on Your Mind,” “Bad Seed,” and “Count Your Blessings, Woman.” Her single “My Son” began as a letter to her son Jimmy in Vietnam, who was killed in action in 1968.

