Joe Diffie, one of the most popular country artists of the ’90s and early 2000s, died Sunday, March 29, two days after announcing that he was being treated for coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 61.

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Diffie moved to Nashville in 1986 and found work at Gibson Guitars. Prior to his signing to Epic Records, he had been one of Music Row’s most respected demo singers, appreciated particularly for his strong, clear, traditional tinged vocals. He charted a No. 1 hit with his first single, “Home,” in 1990.

