Joe Diffie’s Death Hits Country Music Hard

Country stars are almost speechless this Sunday (March 29) upon hearing the news that Joe Diffie, a country star treasured by so many of his peers, had passed away at just 61. One of the most popular country artists of the ’90s and early 2000s, Diffie died on Sunday from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here’s what his friends, fans and followers are saying about the man who, as Granger Smith noted, inspired an entire generation:

@JoeDiffieOnline was one of the nicest stars on the planet. The REAL deal. I’m incredibly sorry for his family. Thanks for the great memories Joe, miss you. @opry family member. #pickupman — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) March 29, 2020

We've lost a friend, @JoeDiffieOnline to this horrible virus. Wishing his family and all those who knew and loved Joe the very best in strength and peace of mind. Let that "jukebox" play him off to rest in peace. — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) March 29, 2020

The soundtrack of every bonfire, parking lot, tailgate, jukebox, and cassette player back in high school. We’ll miss you, Joe Diffie. A legend gone way too soon. Country music won’t be the same without you Rest In Peace. Sending all of my love to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tNYvITyXqh — Jessi Alexander (@JessiLAlexander) March 29, 2020

Pickup Man, John Deere Green, Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox, 3rd Rock From The Sun, So Help Me Girl, Bigger Than The Beatles, Ships That Don’t Come In….and so many others.@JoeDiffieOnline thank you for coloring my 90s in a beautiful shade of John Deere Green. — Kelleigh Bannen (@kelleighbannen) March 29, 2020

I’m devastated by the loss of my friend @JoeDiffieOnline. I can’t find adequate words. But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease.

Please celebrate his music today everyone, go listen again to his records. pic.twitter.com/OYiyPTbLCy — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 29, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of @JoeDiffieOnline To his family, friends, road crew, band, etc, Thoughts and prayers being sent your way. Thanks for inspiring guys like me to follow in your footsteps Joe. RIP Pickup Man. — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) March 29, 2020

I’m heartbroken and in shock just like all of you over this awful news. @JoeDiffieOnline possessed one of the most incredible pure country voices on the planet, and he was always so much fun to be around. My prayers are with his family at this sad time. Rest In Peace ol’ pal. pic.twitter.com/BOgd5CTf0v — Steve Wariner (@stevewariner) March 29, 2020

Here’s to you Pickup Man. You inspired an entire generation of country singers and accepted us all with kindness, gratitude and buckets of talent. #joediffie — Granger Smith (@GrangerSmith) March 29, 2020

Joe Diffie – Ships That Don't Come In (Official Video) https://t.co/2UyemawGXr via @YouTube — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) March 29, 2020

Oh my God. One of the all-time GREAT vocalists. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, buddy. @JoeDiffieOnline pic.twitter.com/snWhL5fcLo — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) March 29, 2020

2020… damn. RIP Pickup Man. So sad. We lost Joe Diffie — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 29, 2020

Just got word that Joe Diffie has passed away.

Sincere condolences to his family

It’s such a shock and such a loss for Country Music

Rest In Peace Joe — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 29, 2020

Rest In Peace Joe Diffie! You were one of the most iconic and distinct voices on country radio. You will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/gRRpLxhSWD — Eli Young Band (@EliYoungBand) March 29, 2020

Man RIP Joe Diffie. A staple for so much about what I love in country music. This shit is real y’all. Please stay home and stay safe. — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) March 29, 2020

Just found out the very sad news about my buddy #JoeDiffie passing away from complications of COVID-19. This is so heartbreaking, I just don’t even know what to say. GOD BLESS his family and loved ones. A sad, sad day for country music. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ausMDxzd8F — John Michael Montgomery (@JM2Squared) March 29, 2020

I’m so sad to learn that Joe Diffie has passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus. Joe was a good friend and touring partner with me in the 90’s. We had a lot of great times together, both onstage and… https://t.co/qtDXX4oXao — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 29, 2020

Joe Diffie man…. Our love for mullets made me feel connected to you in a special way. Rest easy brother — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 29, 2020

Man, this hits hard.

One of Country music’s greatest singers and songwriters, Joe Diffie passed today.

Growing up, we played his Honkytonk Attitude cassette until it fell apart.

Had the chance to meet and write a couple songs with Joe and am thankful for his legacy.

RIP Joe. pic.twitter.com/MDzJ3kVzbZ — BRANDON RAY (@BrandonRayMusic) March 29, 2020

Joe Diffie, man. Thanks for all the absolute bangers that made me love country music as a kid. RIP Pickup Man. — Adam Hambrick (@adamhambrick) March 29, 2020

Oh no … Joe Diffie has passed away …. This is a tough one… #RIPJoeDiffie pic.twitter.com/uZYt27CZtK — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 29, 2020

In 2013, Jason Aldean released a tribute to Diffie with his “1994,” written by Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, and Barry Dean. At the time, Diffie had told CMT.com it was an honor. “It’s kind of flattering, yet uncomfortable at the same time. Talk about unexpected, you know? Someone told me that Thomas Rhett had co-written a song that mentioned me. And I thought, ’I wonder what he said about me in there?’ Because we’ve all heard songs in the past that mention Haggard or Jones, so I thought it might be something like that,” Diffie had said. “When I heard it, I was stunned. I was like. ’You gotta be kidding me.’ It’s pretty flattering they went that far with it.

“It’s one thing to hear a song title or your name mentioned, but when it started into the ’Joe. Joe. Joe Diffie’ part, that’s cool right there.”



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



