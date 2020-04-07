Songwriting Hero John Prine Dies at 73

He Wrote "Angel From Montgomery," "You Never Even Called Me By My Name" and More

John Prine, a 2019 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a cornerstone of the Nashville independent music community, died Tuesday (April 7) from complications of COVID-19. He was 73.

Prine was born Oct. 10, 1946 in Maywood, Illinois, of parents who were natives of Paradise, Kentucky. That coal town would provide Prine the title and subject matter of one of his most recorded songs. Among the throng of artists who found this story of a small town’s destruction from strip mining spellbinding were Lynn Anderson, Johnny Cash, the Everly Brothers, Tom T. Hall and Dwight Yoakam.

