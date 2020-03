"I truly believe in never settling for finding the right person," she says.

Anyone who’s ever savored a sunset along the coastal Florida towns of 30A will want to watch Tiffany Woys’ alluring new video for “Loved By You.” She appears alongside her sweetheart, Jeff Siddiqi, in the romantic project.

“I am thankful this turned out to be such a beautiful piece, and I am proud the man I love was by my side for it all,” says Woys, who grew up in Sacramento, California, but now resides in Nashville.



Following a four-song EP and the single “Hostage” released last year, “Loved by You” is the singer’s first new track of 2020. However, its message is timeless.

“With everything happening in this crazy world, I hope it reminds people that love conquers all,” Woys adds. “I truly believe in never settling for finding the right person. I hope [this video] encourages everyone to keep fighting for the love they truly deserve and reminds them that it’s out there, waiting.”

Songwriters: Bobby Campbell, Madeline Merlo and Emma Lee. Director: Robert Chavers