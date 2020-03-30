Brad Paisley’s Gratitune Goes Out to Staffers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Why His Tribute to Doctors Makes Sense Today and Every Day

Today (March 30) is National Doctors’ Day. But there’s not a lot of celebrating going on since the majority of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers across the globe are in the midst of the worst-case scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there is one thing we can all do to share our gratitude with those healthcare workers: Gratitunes.

“Today on National Doctors’ Day, I am sharing my Gratitune ’Southern Comfort Zone’ with the staff at @vanderbilthealth to show my gratitude and support for the hard work they are doing to keep our community safe,” Paisley shared on Instagram on Monday morning (March 30).

The Gratitune playlist will be enjoyed by the doctors, nurses, and medical staff on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19, Paisley explains. “You can also send a message of encouragement by using the hashtags #VUMCHeroes and #Gratitunes in your social posts! Let’s use the power of music to spread joy and send thanks to these incredible men and women,” he added.

According to the website, Gratitunes are the songs that say thank you to all of the healthcare workers working so hard right now. You can dedicate a song for free, along with words of encouragement. (Donations are welcome, too, but they aren’t necessary to add a song to the playlist.)

In the weeks ahead, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Walker Hayes, Amy Grant, Sara Evans and Jewel will be dedicating their own Gratitunes.