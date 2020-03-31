Sara Evans on the Courage to Pen Her Memoir, Born to Fly

How She Tried to Share Her Advice and Humor Without Sharing Too Much Juice

On Tuesday (March 31), Sara Evans announced that she’d be releasing her memoir Born To Fly in September.

I'm so excited to finally reveal a project I've been keeping a secret for a while now… I've written a memoir called BORN TO FLY!! The book comes out in September but you’ll definitely want to pre-order a copy of the book now so you don’t forget! ➡️ https://t.co/u1iAYtVJaJ pic.twitter.com/VW4hxI2Yi8 — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) March 31, 2020

And on Monday, I had the chance to ask her all about it: the process she went through and the courage it takes to share your personal stories with the world.

“It was a very, very stressful experience, to be honest,” Evans told me. “The publisher initially came to me and said, ’Would you be interested in writing nonfiction books?’ So first I wanted to do something like I Don’t Know How She Does It (Allison Pearson’s debut novel). Sort of saying that I’ve got unsolicited advice as to how I’ve managed to raise three children in his career and be on the road and taking them with me everywhere and all that.

“The problem was that they kept pushing me for more memoir stuff. They want the juice of your life. But I wanted to keep it generic but still show my personality and my humor and all that,” she said.

Evans admitted that not everyone is going to love every page of her story. “I mean, I’m just going to ask my family not to read it,” she laughed. “I didn’t talk bad about anybody. I just told my truth. And I hate that phrase — it’s so popular — but it really is my truth, and my version of how I saw things. I’ve just had so many nights where I’d have night anxiety,” she said, “so when I’m sitting outside drinking my wine, I’ll remind myself that the memoir’s coming out. It’s just that when you have a lot of siblings, we’re sort of like that show Bloodline. We are extremely close and in each other’s business, but we are also extremely sensitive.”

In a press release, Evans explained how the timing of the book couldn’t be better. “With 2020 being the 20th anniversary of my Born To Fly album release, which was such a pivotal project for me and my career on so many levels, this book really brings everything full circle. I am so proud of how it all came together and can’t wait to share it with everyone.”



The book will share Evans' stories about growing up in a country cover band, living her life in the spotlight, raising children on the road, keeping her faith strong and more. Born to Fly will be released September 8, 2020.




