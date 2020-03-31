These Joe Diffie Videos From the ‘90s Will Make You Feel Better

The great — and now late — Joe Diffie had an agile voice, an expressive face and an Oklahoma-size heart that rolled out perfect soundtracks for your every mood. Never mind the industrial strength mullet and easygoing manner, this guy was cool, as Exhibits A through J here will demonstrate.

“If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)” (1991)

In this epic, Diffie and his band have been hired to promote a used car lot on a day business is dismal and the salesman crouch on the steps waiting for the next mark, as ready to slide into action as the crocodiles they resemble. As they shred a customer while ogling his acquisitive girlfriend, Diffie & Company sing about the perils of poverty.

