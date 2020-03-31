Music

Time Enough for Counting: Kenny Rogers Dealt This Week’s No.1 Album

Luke Bryan Claims 22 No. 1 Single at Radio
by 30m ago

Way to go, Gambler! The late Kenny Rogers has scored another No. 1 album. Released in 2018, The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years has dislodged, however momentarily, Luke Combs from the rankings real estate he’s occupied for the past eons.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.