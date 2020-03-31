Time Enough for Counting: Kenny Rogers Dealt This Week’s No.1 Album

by
Edward Morris
30m ago
Way to go, Gambler!
The late Kenny Rogers has scored another No. 1 album. Released in 2018, The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years has dislodged, however momentarily, Luke Combs from the rankings real estate he’s occupied for the past eons.
Rogers last topped the country albums chart between 1985 and 1986 with The Heart of the Matter. He also returns to the albums chart at No. 25 with Daytime Friends: The Very Best of Kenny Rogers, a collection first released in 1993.
A good week for Kelsea Ballerini, too, whose album
Kelsea glides in at No. 2 in its first week.
Rogers and Ballerini have the only new packages in the Top 25, but The Ultimate Dolly Parton returns to action at No. 14.
And while we’re passing around bouquets, a big one if you please for Luke Bryan, whose steamy “What She Wants Tonight” comes to a boil at No. 1 on the
Billboard country airplay chart just 23 weeks after it debuted. It’s Bryan’s 22nd No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart since he first hit the peak in 2010 with “Rain Is a Good Thing.”
The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Brett Young’s “Catch,” Jake Owen’s “Homemade” (last week’s No. 1), Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” and Kane Brown’s “Homesick.”
We call your attention to two new singles — Florida Georgia Line’s “I Love My Country,” saluting at No 18, and Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita,” sloshing in at No. 59. Dillon Carmichael’s “I Do for You” is back at No. 46.
Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get (last week’s No. 1) and This One’s for You, and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me.
We just wonder, Luke, if what she wants tonight is social distancing.
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.