Time Enough for Counting: Kenny Rogers Dealt This Week’s No.1 Album

And while we’re passing around bouquets, a big one if you please for Luke Bryan, whose steamy “What She Wants Tonight” comes to a boil at No. 1 on the Billboard country airplay chart just 23 weeks after it debuted. It’s Bryan’s 22nd No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart since he first hit the peak in 2010 with “Rain Is a Good Thing.”

