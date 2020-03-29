Workout Like a Country Star: Florida Georgia Line

ICYMI: Erin Oprea Takes Us Through Two Minutes of Moves for Upper Body and Core Strength

In CMT’s new series Workout Like a Country Star, we’ll be bringing you the easy-to-follow advice of Nashville celebrity trainer Erin Oprea who has been working out with Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer, Florida Georgia Line and more since she first started her fitness career in 2007. (Before that, Oprea was in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years after enlisting when she was only 20. She served two tours of duty in Iraq.)

The latest at-home workout is inspired by Oprea’s fitness routine with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. There is no equipment needed. And the push-ups can be done on your toes or your knees. “Nobody judges,” she says, “we’re all here to have fun.”

On (virtual) paper, this upper body and core workout looks like a lot of work, but it only takes two minutes. And it counts down from ten, which is so much easier than counting up.

10 push-ups

10-second plank

9 push-ups

10-second plank

8 push-ups

10-second plank

7 push-ups

10-second plank

6 push-ups

10-second plank

5 push-ups

10-second plank

4 push-ups

10-second plank

3 push-ups

10-second plank

2 push-ups

10-second plank

1 push-up

10-second plank

We teamed up with celebrity trainer @ErinOprea, to bring you this special workout series: “Workout Like A Country Star” Today’s at-home workout is inspired by Florida Georgia Line (NO EQUIPMENT). Let’s get to it! #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/Kz7B3Y9htu — CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020

In one of her recent motivational Instagram posts, Oprea shared a quote about changing the quarantine narrative. “Changing your mindset to make it positive can change everything. We are all in this together!”