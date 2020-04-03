Music

Tiera Hits “Rewind” on an Unraveling Relationship

She's One of CMT's Next Women of Country
by 10h ago

Sometimes it feels like a relationship is falling apart right before your very eyes. That’s especially true while watching “Rewind,” the newest music video from rising country artist Tiera.

An Alabama native who found a national following on the series Real Country, Tiera is among the newest inductees into CMT’s Next Women of Country. Take a look at “Rewind.”

