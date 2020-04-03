Tiera Hits “Rewind” on an Unraveling Relationship

</noscript> </div>

The thing I remember the most about the day we shot “Rewind” is shooting the argument scene between the two actors. You obviously aren’t able to hear what they’re saying in the video so they just improvised this fake argument and it was the funniest thing ever.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The whole song is about that internal struggle within yourself to get rid of something you know isn’t good for you but not being able to leave because it’s all you’ve ever known. You really get to see that play out between the two actors in this video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Even though this song is about a relationship, I think we all have that one bad habit that we just can’t seem to get rid of. I hope people realize that holding on to a bad thing for too long might actually break them. Yeah things might go back to normal for a while but it’ll always catch back up to you.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

This is quite possibly one of my favorite music videos I’ve done yet. This was my first time having actors in a music video and they really brought the story to life.