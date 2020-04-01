From "Sorrowful Angels" to "Only Love," the Deep Cuts Keep Coming

Blake Shelton Will Not Back Down from a Challenge

Tim McGraw started it when he tweeted about starting a #DeepCutsChallenge. But it took Carly Pearce to get Blake Shelton to join the challenge.

After Pearce covered Patty Loveless’ “Sorrowful Angels,” she threw the baton over to Shelton.

And this is what he came up with: Wynonna Judd’s 1993 song “Only Love,” written by Roger Murrah and Marcus Hummon.

“I’m not gonna back down from a challenge from you, Carly,” Shelton says in the video. He’s sitting outside, by his fire, with his guitar, and says that the song he chose is one of his favorite Wynonna songs.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about this song, anyway. I’m probably gonna screw it up,” he said. “If I do, get over it.”

Next up is Joe Nichols, who Shelton tagged in this #DeepCutsChallenge which we hope will live on on the other side of this COVID-19 pandemic.