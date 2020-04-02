So Far, Trace Adkins, Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Gretchen Wilson, Travis Denning and More Have Signed Up

The 2020 Vol Jam Line Up Is Here and It Is Everything

Just when you thought everything good had been cancelled, Charlie Daniels has revealed a line up for his 2020 Volunteer Jam that’s the best there’s ever been.

Daniels has recruited some of country’s biggest names for his legendary Volunteer Jam scheduled for September 15 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

While the Charlie Daniels Band will headline the show, the list of openers is packed with stars from across multiple genres and eras. So far, Trace Adkins, Justin Moore, the Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, the Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Devon Allman & Duane Betts, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Rhett Akins, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay have all signed on to be there.

“With so many kinds of music and so many artists from different fields and different eras, this is shaping up to be the most unique Jam yet,” Daniels said in a press release. “We’ve been adding acts at a dizzying pace, and we ain’t even near ’bout done. Just the end of the Jam will feature enough top-line guitar pickers to shake the walls. Gonna make some special memories with this one.”



Daniels and his band have been making country music for almost five decades, and they started the Volunteer Jam back in 1974. His band will be donating 500 concert tickets to the selfless volunteers who have been part of the clean-up and rebuilding of Middle Tennessee after the devastating tornado on March 3. Tickets are also on sale here.




