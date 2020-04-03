Sykamore Honors Her Musical Roots in “Record High”

Sykamore, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, has been nurturing her gift for songwriting long before she moved from Canada to Nashville in 2018. And while her original music does have some pop influence, her country credentials are firmly intact.
For example, her parents met on the rodeo circuit and Sykamore was raised on a cattle ranch near Calgary. She says chose her stage name after thinking of a way to recognize her “rootsy and tenacious” music. After honing her craft through regional songwriting competitions, award nominations, and synch placements, she found a surprising champion in Nashville songwriter Rhett Akins, who discovered her music on Twitter.