CMT Music Awards Move to October 14

The 2020 CMT Music Awards, originally slated for June 3, 2020, will move to Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Our top priority this last month has been on rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis. As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.