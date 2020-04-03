FRESH TAKE: Loretta Lynn Cuts Brand New “I Fall to Pieces”

Back in 1961, “I Fall to Pieces” became Patsy Cline’s first No. 1 song.

The song was released in January, but just six months later, Cline was in a car accident that nearly killed her. While she was in the hospital, country newcomer Loretta Lynn was on a popular radio show and dedicated a performance of “I Fall to Pieces” to Cline. Cline heard about the tribute, and then asked for Lynn to pay her a visit. And the rest is history. (Cline died in a plane crash in 1963 when she was just 30 years old.)

But today (April 3), Lynn, 87, has made the old song new again, which might just make history all over again.



Her fresh recording is a celebration of sorts, because on April 7, Lynn is releasing a new book called Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust. According to a press release, Lynn's book is a personal portrait of a friendship that — even though it was cut way too short — defined a generation and changed country music forever. Lynn has authored several books in her 60-year career, including Still Woman Enough (2002), You're Cookin' It Country: My Favorite Recipes and Memories (2004), Loretta Lynn: Coal Miner's Daughter (2010), and Honky Tonk Girl: My Life in Lyrics (2012).




