FRESH TAKE: Loretta Lynn Cuts Brand New “I Fall to Pieces”

Back in 1961, “I Fall to Pieces” became Patsy Cline’s first No. 1 song.
The song was released in January, but just six months later, Cline was in a car accident that nearly killed her. While she was in the hospital, country newcomer Loretta Lynn was on a popular radio show and dedicated a performance of “I Fall to Pieces” to Cline. Cline heard about the tribute, and then asked for Lynn to pay her a visit. And the rest is history. (Cline died in a plane crash in 1963 when she was just 30 years old.)
But today (April 3), Lynn, 87, has made the old song new again, which might just make history all over again.