Music

Alex Harvey, Writer of “Delta Dawn” and “Reuben James,” Dies

Other Hits Include "Hell and High Water," "Rings," and "Somebody New"
by

Songwriter Alex Harvey, whose hits included Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn” and Kenny Rogers & The First Edition’s “Reuben James,” died Saturday (April 4) according to a Facebook post by his wife. The place and cause of death were not revealed. Harvey, who was also an actor and singer, was 73.

