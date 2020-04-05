From Their Homes to Yours, Country Stars Share Music from a Safe Distance

The Stars, Songs and Stages from ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY

The show must go on, and in a way, it already has.

Because this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ACM found another way to bring all of country music’s biggest stars together for one of the brightest virtual performances of the year on Sunday night (April 5).

Since social distancing is the world’s new normal, the artists just performed acoustically from whatever stage they were most comfortable on in their own homes.

Keith Urban kicked off the ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY special from his home, with an abundance of gratitude for all the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines. “This is a very, very strange time, and the one thing I believe is that music is an incredibly healing mechanism and an incredible way for us to come together and connect,” he said, “especially at times like this.” Urban was set to host this year’s ACM Awards, and said he is looking forward to hosting when the show takes place in September.

Urban from his living room/home studio

“Wasted Time”

Lady Antebellum (plus Charles Kelley’s son Ward and Dave Haywood’s son Cash) from their three homes

“What I’m Leaving For”



Carrie Underwood from her couch at home with the perfect prop for her latest single: a glass of red wine

“Drinking Alone”



Little Big Town, all in headphones, from their homes

“Next To You”



Tim McGraw and three of his band members, all from their respective homes

“Humble And Kind”



Kelsea Ballerini from her Nashville living room

“homecoming queen?”

Shania Twain from her horse stables

“Honey, I’m Home”

“Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen, together in Rosen’s house (but safely separated by the grand piano between them)

“Some People Do”

Eric Church from his man-cave music studio

“Never Break Heart”

Thomas Rhett from his home studio in Nashville

“Be A Light”

Brandi Carlile from her trusty old piano in her Seattle home

“The Joke”

Luke Bryan from his family room in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

“Most People Are Good”

Luke Combs from his Nashville music room

“Beautiful Crazy”

Miranda Lambert from the porch at her Tennessee farm

“Bluebird”



Dierks Bentley from his deck in Telluride

“I Hold On”



Before the special aired at 7:00 p.m. CT, the ACM streamed at-home performances from Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Tenille Townes and Chris Young, who performed Joe Diffie’s 1994 hit “Pickup Man” as a tribute to the late country singer.

And as announced during the show, the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund has been set up to assist anyone who works in the country music industry and is suffering financially because of the pandemic. The Fund was launched with an initial endowment of $250,000, with an additional matching fund from the ACM’s partners, sponsors and third-party donors.